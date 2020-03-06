|
|
Frederick Lamar
Carswell, Jr.
02/05/1962-
02/25/2020
Columbus, Georgia- Columbus, GA.-Frederick Lamar Carswell, Jr. age 58 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House after struggling with the aftermath of a severe stroke. He was born in Americus, Georgia on February 5, 1962, son of Frederick Lamar Carswell and Emilie Stone Carswell.
He is survived by his parents Frederick and Emilie, his brother Barry Carswell of Bibb City, GA; son Frederick Lamar Carswell III (Eleanor) of Leicester, NC, and daughter Miranda Carswell Tanner (Beau) and his grandson Liam Tanner of Statesboro, GA; and the love of his life, Rita Carswell of Dadeville, Alabama.
Fred (as he was known to family and friends) attained a degree in Heating and Refrigeration Systems and later a degree in Industrial Maintenance from Columbus Tech, as well as obtaining his professional Universal and state licenses in Alabama and Georgia. After gaining broad experience in residential and industrial systems while working throughout the region in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, and Auburn, Fred started his own business (Absolute Heating & Air) serving the area of Valley and Opelika/Auburn Alabama.
After meeting and marrying Rita Henson Carswell, he became an ardent Christian and very active in the Faith Temple Family Worship Church in Lanett, Alabama where he also studied and received a diploma as a chaplain. He loved to serve others and joyfully worked as a volunteer in the Central Alabama Walk to Emmaus and Tres Pasos Christian Retreat programs.
While Fred suffered a long struggle with addiction, he was creative, intelligent, a voracious reader, extremely generous, and passionate about animals and the outdoors. He was at his core a very kind and generous person. In spite of chronic pain and physical limitations he suffered from a near-fatal car accident, he was always glad to help people in his community, even when risking his own health and well-being, and taking great joy in nothing more than a thank you.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Abbeville United Methodist Church (Abbeville, Georgia) at 11:30 AM, followed by a meal and visitation of family and friends in the Fellowship Hall. Reverend Billy Kimbrel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may donate in Frederick's memory to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon road, Columbus, GA 31909.
Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020