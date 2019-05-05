|
|
Frederick N.
Fronzaglio, III
February 6, 1950-
April 28, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Frederick Nicolas Fronzaglio III, age 69, died on Sunday April 28, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Fred was born in Monogahela, PA on February 6th, 1950. He was the eldest of four children of Frederick Nicolas and Stella (Peters) Fronzaglio. He had a life long passion for golf and loved teaching others.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Nicolas. He is survived by his daugher, Tessa, his brother Timothy, and his sisters Marsha and Cynthia.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019