Frederick William
Mitchell, Jr.
October 07, 1933-
March 06, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Frederick William Mitchell, Jr. 86 of Columbus died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Beckum and Rev. Allen R. Cross officiating. A private family interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in Stockwell Hall at St. Luke according to McMullen Funeral home and Crematory Columbus. The following will serve as active pallbearers; Rad Mitchell, Dolan Mitchell, Mitchell Cross, Gus Cross, Brady Bowden and Preston Cross.
Mr. Mitchell was born October 07, 1933 in Tifton, Georgia son of the late Frederick William Mitchell, Sr. and Kathryn Hall Mitchell. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Auburn University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Mr. Mitchell worked for Prudential Life Insurance Company and was the former owner of Groover Mitchell Insurance Company. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, past president of the Country Club of Columbus, Peach Little League and member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus. He also served on the Muscogee County School Board.
Mr. Mitchell had a love for books. After his retirement, he worked for the Columbus Library. He enjoyed the game of golf and racquetball. He was a tremendous supporter of the Shaw High School Athletic Program. He thoroughly enjoyed attending any of the sports games when able. His greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren. They were the love of his life and he will be greatly missed by all.
Other than his parents, Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his infant son, Fredrick William Mitchell, III and his daughter-in-law, Julie Crowder Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Judith Robinson Mitchell, sons, Frederick Robinson Mitchell, Sr. of Columbus, Ga., William Scott Mitchell of Opelika, Al., daughter, Susan Mitchell Cross of Atlanta, Ga., grandchildren, Mary Jane Bowden (Brady) of Phenix City, Al., Frederick "Rad" Mitchell, Jr. of Columbus, Ga., William Dolan Mitchell of Columbus, Ga., Allen Mitchell Hale Cross of Denton, TX., Spenser Augustus Cross of Portland, Maine and Preston Flanagan Cross of Nashville, TN.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Mitchell to a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2020