Frederick
Williams
February 17, 1951-
October 2, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Frederick Williams, 69, transitioned his life Friday, October 2, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. A Private Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Terrence Evans, pastor of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, will be officiating. Mr. Williams was born February 17, 1951 to the late Joseph Williams and Sarah Johnson Williams in New York, NY. He was a high school graduate, attended Broome Technical College and graduated from Syracuse University obtaining a Bachelors in Marketing and Finance. Mr. Williams retired after 25 years of service from the New York City Mayor's Office of Management and Budget. He was a sports fanatic, played tennis, chess, loved to read and a member of the Columbus Jazz Society. Mr. Williams also taught Math, Science and History at GWC Tutorial Tuesday Program. Mr. Williams' motto is "Believe in yourself". His favorite word from the Bible is Jehovah-Jireh: the Lord see; the Lord will prevail. He was preceded by his parents, and sibling, Joseph "Duke Jr" Williams and Dorothy Johnson-Patrick. Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving sister Mary Lee Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
