Fredrick L.

Tucker, Sr.

June 30, 1961-

May 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Sergeant Major (Retired) Fredrick Leo Tucker, Sr. transitioned home peacefully Tuesday. He was 57 years of age.

The son of the late David and Acie Williams Tucker, Sgt. Major Tucker was born in Los Angeles, CA. He was a United States Army Veteran who served 30 years, and was also retired from the Columbus Fire Department following 25 years of dedicated service. He continued his ambitions by obtaining his Bachelors degree with honors in Criminal Justice from Strayer University. He was a member of the Georgia Firefighter's Association and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Tucker, and his loving grandparents, Frank and Arresta Williams.

Survivors include: his sons, Fredrick L.Tucker (Cherie), Brian Tucker, Sr., Broderick Tucker (Ashley), Derrick Williams and Patrick Williams; a daughter, Tynesia Smith; seven beloved grandchildren, Dyani, Messiah, Ayliah, Toretto, Brian, Jr., Roulette and Monica; a great grandson, Majin; three brothers, Malcolm Hunt (Benda), Vincent Tucker and Anthony Tucker; four sisters, Vernyce Gibson, Velma Tensley, Tracie Okar and Antoinetta Williams (Dymond); a god sister, Monica Carstarphen; two uncles, Willie Williams and Roosevelt Williams; a special friend, Earnestine Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Sgt. Major Tucker will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Post Chapel with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Chaplain Mark Barnette will officiate. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.