1/1
Fredrick M. Brister
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick M.
Brister
May 28, 1958-
October 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Fredrick M. Brister, 62, of Columbus, GA died Friday October 30, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday November 6, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home Chapel, 4048 Macon Road Columbus, GA, with Reverend Mark Sasser officiating.
Mr. Brister was born May 28, 1958 to the late William Brister and Burte Brister. He retired as a mail clerk with the Civil Service after 28 years. Mr. Brister was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley White Brister.
Survivors include a son, two grandchildren, his sisters, and numerous other family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved