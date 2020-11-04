Fredrick M.BristerMay 28, 1958-October 30, 2020Columbus, GA- Fredrick M. Brister, 62, of Columbus, GA died Friday October 30, 2020 at his residence.A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday November 6, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home Chapel, 4048 Macon Road Columbus, GA, with Reverend Mark Sasser officiating.Mr. Brister was born May 28, 1958 to the late William Brister and Burte Brister. He retired as a mail clerk with the Civil Service after 28 years. Mr. Brister was a U.S. Army Veteran.He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley White Brister.Survivors include a son, two grandchildren, his sisters, and numerous other family and friends.