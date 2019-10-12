|
Columbus, Georgia- Gabie King Chambers, 90, died in Columbus at Spring Harbor October 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was a retired school teacher and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbus. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in New Park Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Clyde Chambers, Jr., who died in 1996, her parents and all of her siblings, P. C. King, Jr., Mary K. Powell, William W. King, Eleanor K. Coleman, Nettie K. Fisher, Elizabeth K. Folger and Fred M. King.
Gabrella Nash King was born in Fort Gaines, Ga. January 22, 1929 to Patrick Cleburne King, Sr. and Elizabeth "Bessie" Caroline Morris King. After graduating from Fort Gaines High School, she attended Mary Washington College in Virginia. From there she went to the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and graduated with a degree in education. She taught school for several years in Cuthbert and Fort Gaines. After her marriage to Billy, they moved to Columbus, where she taught until her retirement.
She was a kind, thoughtful person, wanting to help others and she did. She never wanted acknowledgement, credit or praise for her many good deeds. She tried never to hurt anyone's feelings or draw attention to herself. She loved her pets, cats and dogs.
Her last years were spent at Spring Harbor, where she was fortunate to have Sue Killingsworth Graetz, another Fort Gaines native, as her neighbor. She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Two nephews and their wives, Fred and Patricia Fisher and Steve and Rhonda Coleman have been special caregivers to her during her last illness. Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Gaines United Methodist Church P. O. Box 845 Fort Gaines, Ga. 39851, Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbus or to a .
