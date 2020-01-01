|
|
Gail R.
Simpson
February 16, 1961-
December 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Gail R. Simpson passed away Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 58.
A native of Florida and the daughter of Mrs. Iris Yates Thomas and the late Charles Leverne Boston.
Mrs. Simpson was a 1979 graduate of Spencer High School and received her Associates degree from Columbus Technical College. She also attended the University of New Orleans and Columbus State University. Currently, she was employed as a Physical Analyst at Lower Chattahoochee Valley Agency on Aging. A very devout member of Nazareth Baptist Church, she was active with the Ushers Ministry, Deaconess Ministry, president of the Library Ministry,
Sunday School Teacher, secretary of the Christian Leadership Ministry, church Calendar Ministry, Church Anniversary Committee and served as the Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. Her civic and social activities included life membership with Jack and Jill of America, Inc., New Ladies of Columbus Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Modern Free and Accepted Masonic Organization and Sisters In Sync. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Xavier Simpson.
Surviving other than her mother are a loving and devoted husband of 37 years, LT George G. Simpson, Jr; two sons, George G. Simpson III(Jasmine) and Trey-Anthony D. Simpson; three brothers, Charles Boston, Jr., Tony Boston and Roderick Boston; five grandchildren, Ra'Moni, Ja'Mari, George, Noah and Levi; a niece and nephew raised as her own children, Eboni M. and Charles Boston III; a beloved mother-in-law, Mary Simpson; a brother-in-law, Terance Simpson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Simpson will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Saturday, January 4, 2020 following a Three O'clock P.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of Nazareth Baptist Church, officiating Reverend LaCoya Day. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 1, 2020