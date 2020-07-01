Gail S. Green-Gilliam
1964 - 2020
Gail S.
Green-Gilliam
June 10, 1964-
June 24, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Assistant Chief of Police Gail S. Green-Gilliam, 56, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother was born June 10, 1964 and made her triumphant return to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Gail's life will be celebrated with a private homegoing service Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor and Rev. W.G. Perkins, eulogist. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Gail was the Assistant Chief of Police for the Phenix City Police Department. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church where she served faithfully.
Gail leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Eddie Gilliam; daughter, Amanda Dailey (Thomas); son, Charlie D. Bailey, III; god-daughter, Zah'Kiyah Cox; foster daughters, Lashandra Crowell and Felicia Quincey; three grandchildren, Trenton, Jaylah and Za'ni Dailey; mother, Bertha Edmond (Charlie); a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and members of the Phenix City Police Department.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 30, 2020
Rest in peace. Your work is done here. May the lord grant a special comfort during this most difficult time.
Marxine Green
June 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Voncile T Kalpen
Classmate
June 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Alan Sparks
Classmate
June 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal Williams
Friend
