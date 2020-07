Gail S.Green-GilliamJune 10, 1964-June 24, 2020Phenix City, AL- Assistant Chief of Police Gail S. Green-Gilliam, 56, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother was born June 10, 1964 and made her triumphant return to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Gail's life will be celebrated with a private homegoing service Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor and Rev. W.G. Perkins, eulogist. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Gail was the Assistant Chief of Police for the Phenix City Police Department. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church where she served faithfully.Gail leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Eddie Gilliam; daughter, Amanda Dailey (Thomas); son, Charlie D. Bailey, III; god-daughter, Zah'Kiyah Cox; foster daughters, Lashandra Crowell and Felicia Quincey; three grandchildren, Trenton, Jaylah and Za'ni Dailey; mother, Bertha Edmond (Charlie); a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and members of the Phenix City Police Department.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry.