|
|
Garet D."G Money"
McFarland
January 1, 1966-
February 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Garet Davis McFarland, 53 of Columbus, Georgia passed Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC Chapel, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus with Rev. Jerome Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. McFarland was born January 1, 1966 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Arthur and Leavornia Neal McFarland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur"Bay Bro."McFarland. Garet was a Lute Operator for Robinson Paving Company. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Polin(David) Johnson and Melissa McFarland; a brother, Darnell(Mary)McFarland; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019