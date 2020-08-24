Garland
Combs
April 22, 1943-
August 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Garland F. Combs, 77, of Columbus, Ga passed Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon EST, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Donovan Coley, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. EST, Monday, August 24, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Combs was born in Madisonville, KY to the late William Santa and and the late Florence L. Combs. He was a watch-care member of Forest Park Baptist Church, Columbus, GA. He also served in the United States Army where he received many decorations and commendations to include the Vietnam Service Medal.
Survivors include five daughters, Chiaquitta L. Purnell-Reid (Andra) Lawrenceville, GA, Cheryl A. Williams, Waldorf, MD, Tanya R. Combs and Stacy J. Combs, Chicago, IL and Khrishna Y. Wilson (Michael), Columbus, GA; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; five brothers and sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.