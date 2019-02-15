Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Spirit Filled United Methodist Church
Columbus, GA
Garrett Coleman Sr. Obituary
Garrett
Coleman, Sr.
April 25, 1970-
February 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Garrett Coleman, Sr. 48, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Spirit Filled United Methodist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. O.D. Holland, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Coleman was born April 25, 1970 in Columbus, GA to the late Phillip Coleman and the late Eula Mae Holland Coleman. He was employed with the Muscogee County School District as a Bus Driver.
He is survived by his son, Garrett, Jr. (Iberia) Coleman of Columbus, GA; one sister, Vanessa (Frank) Graham of Dallas, GA; two nieces, Brittnee (Andre) Barney of Hiram, GA and Whittnee Graham of Dallas, GA; one nephew, Frank C. Graham, IV of Shreveport, LA; companion, Monique "Snoopy" Sanabria and a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019
