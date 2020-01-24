|
|
Garry John
Gilman
January 15, 1943-
January 22, 2020
Fortson, GA- Garry John Gilman, 77 of Fortson, Georgia, having been surrounded by his loving family and friends, transitioned to his eternal Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. He was born on January 15, 1943, in Albany, New York to his parents, John Everett Gilman and Edith Delisle Gilman. He was predeceased by his parents, his twin brother Larry Everett Gilman, his brother Ronald F. Gilman, his sister Connie Reynolds and his son-in-law, James Adley Sturkie.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 54 years , Juanita Downs Gilman, his daughters: Michelle Gilman Greenhaw (Craig) and Lola Gilman Sturkie; his grandchildren: William Geiger Sturkie and Darcy Grace Greenhaw; his loving sister, Dolores Shawe (Eric) of West Palm Beach, Florida, his nephew, Jason Cirillo of Boston, Massachusetts, and his son by choice, Willie Greene.
He proudly served in the U. S. Army from 1961 until 1967. He was a Production Planning Scheduler for Swift Denim, retiring in 1990 after 15 years of service. During his time at Swift Denim, he computerized and automated various manual processes for multiple departments when such automation was unheard of in the textile industry. He then took his programming expertise to Synovus Financial Corp. Technology Division where he was a Programmer and Corporate Officer, retiring in 2007.
He was a member of The Church of Columbus and served in various ways until he was no longer able to do so because of Parkinson's disease. He served as Treasurer of his neighborhood's Homeowner's Association for several years. He was a member of the Columbus Lions Club from 2010 through 2016, serving in positions of leadership as a Director, Club Treasurer for 2 years, Projects Committee member, and Chair of the Website Development Committee. As the Club's Webmaster, he used his exceptional programming abilities to create, develop and maintain a new, progressive website for the club. His talents in this area were recognized within the Lions District leadership when he was asked to serve as District Webmaster and update that antiquated format as well. In 2011 he received the coveted Dan J. Graves Service Award, which honored the exceptional service he had provided to the Club, the community and the District. The purpose of the award is to recognize an outstanding individual who best exemplifies the Lion motto "We Serve" and to foster a tradition of continuous service. Mr. Gilman had a kind and gentle spirit. He loved his family and cared for them selflessly. He was a man of integrity who practiced the Golden Rule throughout his life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
His family wishes to acknowledge the love and care received from his devoted caregivers, Mary Hudson, Patricia Cooper, Marvylin Perry, Vicky Jolly, Gayle Jackson and others who assisted with his care. A special thank you to Nancy Witt of At Home Personal Care, Inc. for her assistance in providing special ladies to care for him.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may donate In Garry's memory either to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com, or The Church of Columbus, 2001 Double Churches Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
Family will visit with friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA. A service to celebrate his life will be at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Gilman family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 24, 2020