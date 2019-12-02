|
|
Gary J.
Preavy
July 30, 1940-
November 29, 2019
Pittsview , AL- Gary J. Preavy, 79, of Pittsview, AL passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 5:00 pm EST Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 to 5:00 pm EST, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Preavy was born July 30, 1940 in Colchester, VT, son of the late Francis Paul Preavy and Florence Wanda Carroll Preavy. He proudly served his county in the United States Army, where he retired with tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam. After his service in the military, he spent over 40 years working as a mechanic. Mr. Preavy enjoyed all types of cars and the outdoors riding his four wheeler. He was also a member of the American Legion and Post 5180.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death his loving wife Barbara Ann Preavy and a daughter, Cathy Fortner.
He is survived by his sons, Todd Preavy, Brian Preavy, Dylan Preavy and Dewey Gilbert, all of Pittsview, AL; daughters, Jessie Timbrook of Ft. Mitchell, AL and Janice Gilbert of Pittsview, AL; sisters, Gail Forgay and husband Lanny, Karen Root, Lynn Blouc and husband Mike and Kim Carrier and husband Timothy, all of Vermont; brothers, Ronnie Preavy and wife Diane, Wayne Preavy and wife Ruth and Creaig Preavy and wife Robin, all of Vermont; grandchildren, April, Kendall, Cassie, Mary Rae and John; great-grandchildren, Pheo be and Aaron; several extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Post 5180, 860 Greenburt Road, Seale, AL 36875.
Condolences may be made online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 2, 2019