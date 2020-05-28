Gary Lane Harbin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lane
Harbin
April 29, 1949-
May 16, 2020
Ozark, AL- Gary Lane Harbin, 71, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Gary was born April 29, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia to Marion Lane Harbin and Mildred Milner Harbin. He was a United States Air Force veteran and owned Harbin Jewelers in Ozark, Alabama, where he made countless lifelong friends and acquaintances in more than 40 years of business. On June 15, 1979, he married his cherished wife Wanoska "Bill" Jenkins.
Gary was always known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and laughter, and his kindness and compassion for others. He had a passion for life and enjoyed camping, riding his ATV, his pugs Wally and Toby, flashlights, and playing practical jokes.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Wanoska, his brothers, Barry (Donna) and Craig (Susan), his sister, Vicki (Ricky), many cousins, 2 nieces, and 4 nephews. Gary was also blessed with many close friends who were invaluable to him in his later years, especially Sandy Casey, Bill and Maribel Costello, Debbie Powell, and Bill Veale, to name a few. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at Dale Medical ICU and Flowers Hospital CVICU and CCU for their excellent care and compassion.
We have lost too soon a devoted husband, beloved brother, and a friend to so many.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Arrangements are entrusted to Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
334-774-5348
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved