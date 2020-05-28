Gary Lane
Harbin
April 29, 1949-
May 16, 2020
Ozark, AL- Gary Lane Harbin, 71, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Gary was born April 29, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia to Marion Lane Harbin and Mildred Milner Harbin. He was a United States Air Force veteran and owned Harbin Jewelers in Ozark, Alabama, where he made countless lifelong friends and acquaintances in more than 40 years of business. On June 15, 1979, he married his cherished wife Wanoska "Bill" Jenkins.
Gary was always known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and laughter, and his kindness and compassion for others. He had a passion for life and enjoyed camping, riding his ATV, his pugs Wally and Toby, flashlights, and playing practical jokes.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Wanoska, his brothers, Barry (Donna) and Craig (Susan), his sister, Vicki (Ricky), many cousins, 2 nieces, and 4 nephews. Gary was also blessed with many close friends who were invaluable to him in his later years, especially Sandy Casey, Bill and Maribel Costello, Debbie Powell, and Bill Veale, to name a few. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at Dale Medical ICU and Flowers Hospital CVICU and CCU for their excellent care and compassion.
We have lost too soon a devoted husband, beloved brother, and a friend to so many.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Arrangements are entrusted to Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2020.