Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hatchechubbee Baptist Church
Gary Lee Leonard


1944 - 2019
Gary Lee Leonard Obituary
Gary Lee
Leonard
July 11, 1944-
December 16, 2019
Hatchechubbee, AL- Hatchechubbee resident Gary Lee Leonard passed away at his home on December 16, 2019. Mr. Leonard who was 75 years old, was a U.S. Army Veteran of 23 years. He entered the Army in September 1967 and retired on 31 July 1990 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He had two one year tours of duty in Vietnam, spent 4 years in Germany, one year in Korea and almost 2 years in Panama. During his time in the Army he was awarded the nations third highest award for service, The Legion of Merit; 3 Bronze Stars; 3 Meritorious Service Medals; The Combat Infantry Badge; Senior Parachute Badge; Senior Aviator Wings; The Ranger Tab and many other medals.
He was born in Steven County, Kansas on 11 July 1944, the son of Mr. Harry and Mrs. Lorraine Leonard. He married Mattie Lou Camp of Phenix City, Alabama on November 17, 1973 and moved to Hatchechubbee after his retirement. He was an active member of the Hatchechubbee Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Mattie of Hatchechubbee, 3 children, son Robert Daryl Leonard of Hatchechubbee, daughter Sandra Dorine Beauchamp of Fort Bragg, N.C. and daughter April Dawn Oglesby, of Prattville, AL, and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Deryl and sister Sharon both living in The Dalles, Oregon, brother Dennis living in Wilcox, Arizona. He is preceded into glory by his parents and brother Jerry all of Hugoton, Kansas, sister Alice Ruth of The Dalles, Oregon and a brother Clifford of Oklahoma City.
Funeral services will be held at the Hatchechubbee Baptist Church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00pm ET with Rev. Jim Gilboy officiating and full military honors. Interment will be at Hatchechubbee United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a contribution to the Hatchechubbee Baptist Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019
