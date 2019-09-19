Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
1967 - 2019
Gary Luke Obituary
Gary
Luke
July 13, 1967-
September 13, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Gary Luke, 52, of Phenix City, AL passed on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Pryce J. Battle, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Luke was born July 13, 1967 in Phenix City, AL to the late Willie Luke and the late Pollyann Luke. He worked in construction.
Survivors include one daughter, LaQuisha Chappell; two grandchildren, Zachariah and Zakeriah Chappell; one sister, Lisa Oliver; six brothers, Joseph (Janice) Alexander, Alonzo (Gloria) Thomas, Charles (Stephanie) Luke, Eugene Luke, Jerry (Georgia) Luke and Gregory Luke; close cousin, Sharon Luke and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
