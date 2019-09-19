|
Gary
Luke
July 13, 1967-
September 13, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Gary Luke, 52, of Phenix City, AL passed on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Pryce J. Battle, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Luke was born July 13, 1967 in Phenix City, AL to the late Willie Luke and the late Pollyann Luke. He worked in construction.
Survivors include one daughter, LaQuisha Chappell; two grandchildren, Zachariah and Zakeriah Chappell; one sister, Lisa Oliver; six brothers, Joseph (Janice) Alexander, Alonzo (Gloria) Thomas, Charles (Stephanie) Luke, Eugene Luke, Jerry (Georgia) Luke and Gregory Luke; close cousin, Sharon Luke and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019