Gary
Stone
October 15, 1945 -
March 26, 2019
Conover, NC- Gary Michael Stone, 73, of Conover, NC, passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born October 15, 1945 in Dale County, AL, he was the son of the late Jake and Mae Rose Newsom Stone. Gary was a retired engineer and worked at H&R Block during tax season. He served in the US Army National Guard for 10 years.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, GA.
Gary is survived by his wife of thirty years Beverly Harris Stone, a son J. Kevin Stone and his wife Kim of Columbus, GA, a daughter Kristina Moore and her husband Clayton of Columbus, GA, a step-daughter Dawn Newton and husband Jeff of Hickory, NC, a step-son Sean McNeal of Austin, TX, a sister Daina Ferrante and husband Michael of Newnan, GA, eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019