Gayle Antley
Alligood
October 29, 1948-
October 14, 2019
Columbus, GA.- Gayle Antley Alligood, 70, of Columbus, Ga. died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Advent Health Celebration Hospital, Kissimmee, FL.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Watson McKemie officiating. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The following will serve as active pallbearers; Henry Cherry, Tom Schroeder, Tad Renken, Kerry Lenoir, Bo Bryan and Michael McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be "The Girls".
Mrs. Alligood was born October 29, 1948 in Columbus, Ga. daughter of the late Reuben F. and Annie Louise Kirkland Antley. She retired as a commercial banker after many years of service with Columbus Bank and Trust Company. Mrs. Alligood loved to travel; she especially enjoyed her time with her family, grandchildren, her bridge sisters and "The Girls". GG as her grandchildren called her, loved life and was always smiling. She never met a stranger and brought joy to all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ronnie H. Alligood, daughter, Priscilla Blythe (Allen) of Opelika, AL. son, Matthew D. Alligood of Columbus, Ga., brother, Ruben F. Antley of Columbus, Ga. and two grandchildren, AlliAnne and Grant Blythe.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019