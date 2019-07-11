Gaynelle

Fowler Money

December 9, 1927-

July 9, 2019

Cataula, GA- Gaynelle Golden Fowler Money, 91 of Cataula, GA passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Fowler Money was born December 9, 1927 in Phenix City, AL the daughter of the Willie Clyde Golden and Jessie Roshelle Culverhouse Golden. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren. Stacy, Michelle, and Candace thought their grandmother hung the moon. Mrs. Fowler Money was a member The Gallop Center and the Harris County Senior Center. She was a member of the VFW Post 10558 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Grace Baptist Church, Columbus and current member of the Altman Memorial Baptist Church, Midland, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Claude Andrew Fowler and second husband Robert Ernest "Curley" Money, sons Wendell Fowler, Donald Fowler, and Claude Ray Fowler.

She is survived by her daughters Brenda Gibson and her husband Ricky and Marilyn E. Fowler both of Cataula, GA; son Carroll A. Fowler and his wife Ginger of Pensacola, FL; stepsons, Danny Money and Charles Money; sister Juanita Supan of Fortson, GA; 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other extended family, and her faithful furry companion, Daisy. The family would like to specifically thank her caregivers, Hilary, Maryln, Niecie, and Mrs. Fowler Money's daughter Brenda Gibson, for their comfort and support.

Funeral services for Mrs. Fowler Money will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Altman Memorial Baptist Church, 8960 Veterans Pkwy, Midland, GA, with Rev. Jack Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Hamilton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton.

The Fowler family is being assisted with the arrangements by Cox Funeral Home 240 Walton Street Hamilton, GA 31811. (706)-628. All are invited to sign the online guest registry and leave online condolences for the family at www.coxfh.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 11, 2019