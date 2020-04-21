Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Gearldean Robinson


1936 - 2020
Gearldean Robinson Obituary
Gearldean
Robinson
July 6,1936-
April 15, 2020
Salem, AL- Mrs. Gearldean Robinson, 83, of Salem, AL passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Alabaster, AL.
A private service and burial will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Robinson was born July 6, 1936 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late J.C. Vaughn and the late Minnie Mae Williams. She retired from Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths, AL.
Her survivors include her husband, Willie A. Robinson; children, Gloria Robinson, Ernest Robinson and Christopher Robinson; three brothers, Willie Peabody (Annittie), Eddie Peabody (Violet) and Edward Peabody (Linda); a sister, Minnie P. Walker (Ronald); two grandchildren, Raynell Proctor and Melaquan Robinson (Erica); two great-grandchildren, Mercedes Proctor and Carter Robinson; and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2020
