Mrs. Gena
Battle-Thomas
August 15, 1949-
April 16, 2020
Hatchechubbee, Al.- Gena Battle-Thomas left her earthly bonds and was reunited with her heavenly family on April 16, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be on Saturday April 25, 2020. Public Viewing will be on today from 3:00-6:00pm EST at Battle & Battle Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
She was born August 15, 1949 in Hurtsboro, Alabama to the late Nancy and Willie Battle Jr. She earned a Bachelor's Degree (with high honors) in History and from Alabama State University. In 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Lee Thomas and together they had one son (Walter Leon). Her pursuit of knowledge never wavered. She completed her master's degree and was only a few credits short of her PHD from Columbus College and Troy State University.
She always loved children especially those with special needs and began her teaching career at Winterfield, Dawson and Hardaway Schools before J.D. Davis. After over 33 years at J.D. Davis Elementary School, she retired from the Muscogee County School System with over 43 years of service in Columbus, Ga where she held various teaching, counseling and leadership positions.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories, her Husband; Walter Lee Thomas; her Son, Walter Leon Thomas (Amber); Two grandsons, Walter Thomas III (Boo Boo), Hezekiah Thomas (Kiah) Hatchechubbee, Al); One step-grandson, Cameron Brooks; Four Siblings, Bettie Upshaw (Michael-deceased), Daisy Battle, Willie James Battle, Amanda Battle, and a Host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, additional relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020