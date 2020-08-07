I first met and worked with Gene in 1970, when I joined IBM in Nashville. After he retired, I enjoyed seeing him a couple of times a year at retiree luncheons, until his health no longer allowed him to attend.



Gene had a great sense of humor and I still laugh every time I think of Gene and his recitation of “The Pee Little Thrigs”. I’m so grateful that Dave and I got to see Gene a few months ago at the Nursing Home in Murfreesboro. He was alert, funny and talkative as always.



Of all the colleagues I had at IBM, Gene will forever remain one of my most admired and respected friends.

Jerry Scott

Friend