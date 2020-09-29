Gennell
Mathis
March 8, 1934-
September 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Genell R. Mathis, 86, wife of the late Hollis Mathis, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family. Mrs. Mathis was born in Johnson County, Wrightsville, Georgia to the late John Clifton Rowland and Ideen Webb Rowland.
Mrs. Mathis was a member of Ladonia Baptist Church. She was an independent grocery store owner in South Columbus before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and working in her yard before she became ill.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Hollis Mathis, Sr., her sisters Johnnie Rowland and Mary Frances Cartwright, brothers Robert (Bud) Rowland, Shelton Rowland, Fred Rowland, Herbert Rowland, Louie Rowland, and Henry (Hank, Shorty) Rowland.
Mrs. Mathis is survived by her son, Tony (Tracy) Mathis, grandsons, Michael "Mike" Hollis Mathis, Jr. and Brandon Keith (Crystal) Mathis; six great grandchildren, Aaron Winningham, Ashton Winningham, Trenton Mathis, Nevaeh Pyles, Sara-Blake Wells and Paxton Mathis. She is also survived by her sister Sara Rowland Watkins (Lewis) of Appling, GA, and brother, Willis Rowland of Millen, GA.
We would like to thank Bobbi Hill, Dale Black, Encompass Home Health Care and Columbus Hospice for their care over the past years.
Funeral Services were held at the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, AL 36874
(https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/lbcpc
)
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Mathis family.