George Clarence Maxwell
1941 - 2020
Phenix City, AL- George Clarence Maxwell, 78, of Phenix City, AL went to his heavenly resting place Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Vance Brooks Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Maxwell was born December 3, 1941 in Elbert County, GA son of the late Clarence Chandler Maxwell and Eva Matilda Gresham Maxwell. He was a 1960 graduate of Beulah Highschool. Mr. Maxwell retired from UPS Freight as a Supervisor with 30 years of service. He has been a member of Lakewood Baptist Church since 1978. Mr. Maxwell enjoyed being outdoors, both fishing and hunting. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Theo Osbon and a brother, Billy Maxwell.
Mr. Maxwell is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wynell Barron Maxwell of Phenix City, AL; a son, Jeff Maxwell and wife Kim of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Larry Maxwell of Smiths Station, AL; grandchildren, Brittani Maxwell Rea and husband Brian and Kelly Maxwell; a great-grandchild, Penelope Rea; nieces and nephews, Ronny Maxwell, Sherry Williams, Lisa Taylor, Sible Toskes and Charles Maxwell; several other extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 4011 Lakewood Dr. Phenix City, AL 36867.
To express on-line condolences, please visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
4048 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907-2210
(706) 323-8152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
