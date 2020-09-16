George Culver
Trussell
August 06, 1931-
September 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- George Culver Trussell, age 89 of Columbus, Georgia, died Sunday September 13, 2020 at his home.
A Private family Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church 1130 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA. 31901. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, a drive-by visitation will be held in the church parking lot beginning 10:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 is in charge of the arrangements.
George was born August 6, 1931 in Columbus, Georgia, son of George Harrison and Marie Revell Trussell. He attended Columbus High School, graduating in 1948 and later graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955, serving with the 13th Combat Engineers, 7th Division in Korea.
George married his high school sweetheart, Mary Boyd Murray, who was the love of his life on May 25, 1957, and they were blessed by the Lord to grow old together, celebrating over 63 years of marriage. They have two sons, George Jr., (Katherine) and Walter (Aline) and two grandsons, Walt ,Jr. ( Taylor) and Maxwell, three step grandsons, Charlie, Henry and John Carleton Houpt.
His profession was a highway contractor with McMath, Trussell and Turner Construction Company and Trussell and Pease Construction Company" and also was in the land and shopping center development business with Riverfront Development Company. He retired from business in 1989.
George served on the Columbus Bank and Trust Advisory Board 1971-2003 and later the Columbus Bank and Trust (now Synovus Bank) Emeritus Board, the Board of Columbus Public Safety (chairman 1967), the Columbus Tax Review Board, and Muscogee County Board of Education. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Columbus, (president in 1975-76), and past member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (president in 1965), Georgia Tech Alumni Club, (President 1964). George loved sailing and was a past member of the Chattahoochee Sailing Club, serving as commodore in 1973,
George was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and as Junior Warden. He and Mary Boyd co-chaired the capital funds drive in 1990. Flying was a great love and enjoyed many trips to the Bahamas, Maine, and Turks and Caicos. He also enjoyed sailing, shooting, scuba diving, and snow skiing and hunting. He enjoyed bridge with good friends.
George loved his family and friends. He loved life and had a generous heart. He lived life with joy and gratitude and nothing gave him more pleasure than opening his home to new and old friends. A long relationship with the allies at Ft. Benning was very special to him. Music, dancing, playing the ukulele and piano gave him delight. He was grateful for the wonderful life and all the many blessings he received and he lived in gratitude to the Lord every day.
The family extends special thanks to John B. Amos Cancer Center staff and Dr. Andrew Pippas, the staff at Columbus Hospice who cared for him so beautifully at the end of his life and his loving caregiver, Audrey Smith
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in honor of Mr. Trussell to John B. Amos Cancer Center 1831 5th Ave Columbus, Georgia 31904 or Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, GA. 31909 www.columbushospice.com
or Trinity Episcopal Church 1130 1st Avenue Columbus, GA. 31901 or the charity of your choice
.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com