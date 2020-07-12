George H.
Phenix City, AL- George Henry East, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mr. East was born August 19, 1926 in Miami, Ok, son of the late Arley East and Jeanette East. He worked for many years as a Plant Maintenance Manager for Continental Carbon but spent over 20 years as owner and operator of East Antiques. Mr. East loved fishing and took every opportunity he could to be on the water. He was a long time member of First Assembly of God in Phenix City, AL.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Alice Wood East; a son Arley East; sisters, Clara Gregory, Dorothy Kempel and Lou Huffin; brothers, Roy East, Mervin East and Glenn East.
He is survived by a son, George L. East and wife Debra of Midland, GA; grandchildren, Alissa East and Jacob of Phenix City, AL and Allison Victoria and Hunter of North Sutton, NH; great-grandchildren, Kamden Sanes and Colette Victoria; several extended family and friends.
