George H.
Morris
March 16, 1927-
January 1, 2020
Midland, GA- George Harold Morris, of Morris Vineyard, 92, of Midland, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 2 PM with Pastor Dean Knipe officiating. The interment will conclude at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1232 Double Churches Rd, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 12 PM until 2 PM.
George was born on March 16, 1927 in Slocomb, AL to the late George and Katherine Morris. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He later became employed with Fieldcrest Mills where he worked as a Loom Fixer for 24 years. George was a remarkable man with many talents. He had a gift of growing the most beautiful vineyards full of luscious muscadines and scuppernongs. His love for the great outdoors was reflected in his enjoyment for hunting and fishing.
George attended Altman Memorial Baptist Church on Veterans Parkway. His family knew him as a loving and generous man who truly cared for people. This became even more evident during the years he lovingly cared for his beautiful wife before her passing. Words cannot describe the legacy this wonderful man has left his family. He will be greatly missed but will always hold a place of love and respect in the hearts of all who were so blessed to be able to call him family and friend.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Fowler (Ron) of Waverly Hall, GA and Tammy Ruhl (Greg) of Columbus, GA; son, Joseph K. Morris of Columbus, GA; grandchildren: Christie Barker (Michael) of Fortson, GA, Roger Hogan (Stephanie) of Pine Mountain, GA, Bryce Fowler (Melissa) of Cataula, GA, Tim Hess (Emily) of Waverly Hall, GA, Amy Dozier of Columbus, GA, and Joseph H. Morris (Brittany Grover, fiancé) of Columbus, GA; great-grandchildren: Blake Asche (Crystal) of Pine Mountain, GA; Summer Asche of Fortson, GA; Brinley Barker of Fortson, GA; Hudson Hogan and Harper Hogan of Pine Mountain, GA; Bentley Fowler of Hamilton, GA; Lazarus Hess and Locke Hess of Waverly Hall, GA; Lana Hollis, and Lucus Hollis of Columbus, GA.
Other than his parents, George is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Reba L. Morris; two sons, Melvin H. Morris and Jimmy H. Morris; brothers, Robert H. Morris, Mark Morris, and Carmine Morris; sister, Janis Morris Matthews.
Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Joseph H. Morris, Roger Hogan, Bryce Fowler, Tim Hess, Michael Barker, and Blake Asche.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020