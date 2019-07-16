George "Bick" Hale

Bickerstaff, III

December 22, 1958-

July 14, 2019

Hamilton, GA- George "Bick" Hale Bickerstaff, III, 60, of Hamilton, GA died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Bick was born December 22, 1958 in Columbus, GA son of the late George Hale Bickerstaff, Jr. and Mary Jo Deason Bickerstaff. He graduated from Hardaway High School and was the owner of B & B Gear and Powertrain. He was a member of Duck's Unlimited, the National Rifle Association and the National Hot Rod Association.

Mr. Bickerstaff was an avid hunter, fisherman and race car driver with many friends who enjoyed these activities with him.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Bickerstaff and her partner, Michael Neely both of Hamilton, GA, his cousin, Charles Daniel Bickerstaff of Hamilton, GA, many other cousins, and his partner, Tracy Barr of Columbus, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com or to .

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019