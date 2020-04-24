|
George
Lawrence
November 9, 1921-
April 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- George Lawrence of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Spring Harbor of Green Island. He was born in Manhattan, NY, on November 9, 1921, son of the late Mallory Lawrence and May Boland. George is preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Nina Elizabeth "Betty" Thomas of Columbus.
George graduated Haaren High School, New York City in 1940. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Army and served in the Company A 98th Battalion as a radio engineer in the Philippines from 1940-1945. During that time, he received a Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with a Bronze star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Sergeant.
After the Army, George began his civilian career as a Broadcast Engineer at WSAC radio station in Columbus. He and Betty moved to New York City where he worked at WOR radio station from 1949-1955. George then joined IBM in 1955 and worked there until his retirement in 1989, after which he and Betty moved to Columbus. George was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbus, The Sons of the American Revolution and The American Genealogy Association, past member of Friday Friars and volunteered at SCORE Mentors Columbus.
George loved computers and technical design. He enjoyed woodworking and made several pieces of furniture for their home. He and Betty loved to travel and play tennis together. They shared a mutual love for cats.
George is survived by his sister in law, Eleanor Thomas Burnham and his niece Nancy Burnham Stephens. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care provided by LaKeisa Kelly, Bessie Harris, Cynthia Keys-Neal and Bernice Young. Thank you to Dr. Jamal Mohyuddin, the nurses, CNAs and all of the healthcare workers on the Healthcare Floor at Spring Harbor. You all made a difference in George's life. He loved all of you.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, at Parkhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to First Presbyterian Church of Columbus at columbusfpc.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020