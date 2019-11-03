|
George Moley
Coulter
March 11, 1937-
October 31, 2019
Columbus, GA- George Moley Coulter passed away October 31, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. George was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Ozella Coulter.
He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was also a hardworking man. He served two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and another four years in the Army Reserves. He worked at the Bibb Mill for 42 Years and after their closing, he went to work Pillowtec in Phenix City, Alabama for five years before they closed. He then worked at Winn-Dixie on Veteran's Parkway for over 13 years before finally retiring for his third time.
George is survived by his loving wife, Linda Coulter; children, Debra Coulter, George W. "Cricket" Coulter; stepchildren, Sherri Merchant (John), B.J. Ford (Greg), Ken Smith and Sam Boleware; son-in-law, Wayne Denney. George also leaves behind his loving and special dog, Pepsi along with 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later time, to leave fond memories or condolences for the Coulter family, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 3, 2019