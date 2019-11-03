Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for George Coulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Moley Coulter


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Moley Coulter Obituary
George Moley
Coulter
March 11, 1937-
October 31, 2019
Columbus, GA- George Moley Coulter passed away October 31, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. George was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Ozella Coulter.
He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was also a hardworking man. He served two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and another four years in the Army Reserves. He worked at the Bibb Mill for 42 Years and after their closing, he went to work Pillowtec in Phenix City, Alabama for five years before they closed. He then worked at Winn-Dixie on Veteran's Parkway for over 13 years before finally retiring for his third time.
George is survived by his loving wife, Linda Coulter; children, Debra Coulter, George W. "Cricket" Coulter; stepchildren, Sherri Merchant (John), B.J. Ford (Greg), Ken Smith and Sam Boleware; son-in-law, Wayne Denney. George also leaves behind his loving and special dog, Pepsi along with 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later time, to leave fond memories or condolences for the Coulter family, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -