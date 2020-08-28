George Mortimer

George Mortimer Adams, Jr., 94, passed away on August 23, 2020, after a brief illness. A private service was held for the family in the Rose Garden at his family home, now the Columbus Botanical Garden, on Tuesday, August 25. Robert Beckum officiated. Afterwards, internment was held at Fairview Cemetery in Eufaula, Alabama. Chapman Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Adams was born November 16, 1925 in Columbus, Georgia, the son of George Mortimer Adams, Sr. and Lillie Belle Kimbrough Adams. He attended Nankipooh School, Columbus High School, Clemson University and The University of Georgia. While at The University of Georgia, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and played on the tennis team.

After college, he was in the Infantry during World War II. In 1949, Mr. Adams married the love of his life, Franke Foy Roberts, and resided in Eufaula, Alabama. Later, they moved to Columbus, Georgia, where he began a life-long career in real estate development. He was involved in all aspects of real estate, and was the President of the Greater Columbus Home Builders Association from 1977-1978. He was the developer and owner of various real estate assets in the area. Mr. Adams was instrumental in the development of Columbus Park Crossing, located on the land that was once his family's farm. He was a member of various civic organizations in Eufaula and Columbus, including the Rotary Club.

Mr. Adams was a member of St. Luke United Methodist church for 54 years. He loved his family, and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His lighthearted humor and wit will be remembered always and missed greatly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 71 years, Franke Foy Roberts Adams, and his four children, Claire Adams Tillery Honan (Terry), Kim Adams, Georgia Adams West (Joe), and George Mortimer Adams, III (Ann Maria), eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, his siblings, Thomas Edwin Adams, Charlotte Adams Clark, and William Weems Adams and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church or the Columbus Botanical Garden.





