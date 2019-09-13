|
Columbus, GA- Bartow - George Nelson "Coach" Hamer, age 94, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born March 8, 1925 in Columbus, GA, He was a Veteran in the US Navy, where he served on the USS New York at Iwo Jima during WWII. He was a resident of Bartow since 1952, moving from Opp, AL, He taught and coached football, baseball and golf at Bartow High School from 1952 -1988. He was a member of Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow, where he faithfully served as a Deacon, Elder and was a Elder Emeritus. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Hamer. He is survived by his daughter; Georjan Cauthan & husband Ron of Bartow, son; Gregory M. Hamer of Flat Rock, NC, six grandchildren; Katie Clanton & husband Mike, Andrew Cauthan, Jacob Cauthan & wife Joanna, Rebecca Oglesby & husband Barron, Graham Hamer and Isaiah Hamer, four great grandchildren; Caleb, Colt ,Hattie Clanton and Baylor Oglesby. Sister; Mary Fisher & husband Jim of Concord, CA, three nieces; Kaley Carpenter & husband Craig, Laura Middlebrooks and Vicki Janssen & husband Matt, nephew; Jimmy Fisher & wife Gina. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 East Stanford Street in Bartow, FL. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. Memorials may be made to the ARP Church Youth fund, P.O. Box 1411, Bartow, FL 33831. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019