George Nelson
Jones
September 22, 1934-
August 18, 2020
Hamilton, GA- Mr. George Nelson Jones, 85, of Hamilton, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Brantley United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Stubbs officiating. Friends are welcome to attend but face coverings are encouraged and please practice social distancing.
Mr. Jones was born in Juniper, GA, on September 22, 1934, to Grady and Claudia Clements Jones. He served honorably in the Army and the Air Force. Mr. Jones was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hamilton, GA as well as the Midland Masonic Lodge #144. He owned and operated his own office equipment business before entering into the real estate business. Mr. Jones was a people person and being in real estate allowed him to reconnect with old friends along the way. An avid fisherman, he could be found by his pond with rod and reel in hand. Not only did he enjoy fishing, he also loved cleaning and cooking his catch. He enjoyed gardening and could grow just about anything – except figs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Brooks Jones and a sister, Marian J. Morgan.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pilcher Jones of Hamilton, GA; by two sons, Barry Jones and Reggie Jones of Hamilton, GA; by two brothers, Bobby and Loxi Jones of Buena Vista, GA, and Douglas Jones of Harrison, TN and by two grandchildren, Kimberly Presley and Christopher Jones.
