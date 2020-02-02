|
George O.
Kile
October 3, 1959-
January 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- George O. Kile, age 60, of Columbus, GA, passed away on January 29, 2020. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park.
George was born on Fort Benning, GA on October 3, 1959; the son of Henry A. Kile Sr. and Shirley R. Fristad Kile. George graduated from Kendrick High school and received an Associate's Degree in Drafting from Meadows College. He enjoyed scuba diving and became a certified diver. He also enjoyed collecting coins and watching television, especially Western and Classic movies. He worked at Country's Barbeque when he was younger. However, what he loved was spending time with his family, family always came first and he was extremely protective of them.
He is preceded in death by: his Mother Shirley R. Kile; and a brother Robert P. Kile.
Survivors include: his Father, Henry A. Kile Sr.; three sisters, Cecilia Alexander, Christine K. Bell, Carla Lanore Kile; two brothers, Henry A. Kile Jr., Vernon L. B. Kile; two nieces, Julia M. Kile, Megan C. Garcia; three nephews, Magnum Kile, Cody Alexander, and Chase Alexander.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Kile family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 2, 2020