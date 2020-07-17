George
Redd, Jr.
December 13, 1955-
July 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. George Redd, Jr., 64, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Elder M. Pitts, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Redd was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia on December 13, 1955 to the late Mary Elizabeth Calloway and the late George Wanzo Redd, Sr. He graduated from Yonkers High School in Yonkers, New York, received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Alabama State University, was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and employed with Columbus Parks and Recreation for over 20 years before retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Renea Redd; one daughter, Loria Renea Redd; one son, George Wanzo Redd, III (Charletta); two granddaughters, Ronasia Leigh Yates and Sydney Renae Redd; one grandson, Dantavious Kamari Redd; one brother, Charles Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
