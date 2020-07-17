1/1
George Redd Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George
Redd, Jr.
December 13, 1955-
July 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. George Redd, Jr., 64, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Elder M. Pitts, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Redd was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia on December 13, 1955 to the late Mary Elizabeth Calloway and the late George Wanzo Redd, Sr. He graduated from Yonkers High School in Yonkers, New York, received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Alabama State University, was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and employed with Columbus Parks and Recreation for over 20 years before retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Renea Redd; one daughter, Loria Renea Redd; one son, George Wanzo Redd, III (Charletta); two granddaughters, Ronasia Leigh Yates and Sydney Renae Redd; one grandson, Dantavious Kamari Redd; one brother, Charles Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneral home.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved