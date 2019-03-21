George Spencer

Cullen



March 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- George Spencer Cullen of Columbus died on March 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, on March 22 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Rd. in Columbus. The celebration will continue immediately following the service at the Cullen home. George was born in Evanston, IL and raised in Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Betty Cullen, and his two brothers, Tom and Hurley Cullen. Surviving family includes George's wife Patti Cullen; his daughter, Sally Dukes (Travis); grandson, Travis Dukes Jr.; his sisters, Cissy Cullen and Cathy Hedglin; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and Sally's mother, Bawana Cullen.

George graduated from Auburn University, was a member of SAE fraternity, and a lifelong supporter of the university. After college, he lived and worked in Columbus. George was a member of the Jaycees, past president of the Miss Georgia Pageant Association, and former professional car racer. George's love for travel began in college and continued throughout his life, including extensive traveling with Patti throughout the country and in Europe. George was an avid reader, enjoyed bike-riding, snow-skiing, Auburn football games, and sharing his home with family and friends. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in George's memory to the John B. Amos Cancer Fund, 707 Center St., Suite 100, Columbus, GA 31901 or to a .