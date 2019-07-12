Dr. George

Williams, Jr.

March 16, 1947-

July 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dr. George Williams, Jr. (Ret. CSGM),72, of Columbus, passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral service for Dr. George Williams, Jr. will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at North Highland Church, 7300 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus 31909, Rev. Dennis Lacy, pastor officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with full military honors accorded. Viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home.

Dr. George Williams, Jr. was born on March 16, 1947 to the late George Williams, Sr. and Rosa Cooper in Cordele, Ga. He was a graduate of A.S. Clark High School in Cordele and continued his education at Albany State College receiving a Bachelor's of Arts in Music and Applied Musical Performance. After graduation, he became an educator in Dawson, Ga where he met and later married the love of his life Helen Trice.

He was drafted in the United States Army and served an impressive 30 years of accomplished service with the highest level of distinction as a Non Commissioned Officer. In 2000, he retired as a Sergeant Major – having served as the Dean of the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and Sergeant Major of the US Army Element School of Music in Norfolk, Va. He received an Educational Doctorate from Argosy University in 2008 and served as the Lead Faculty Chair at the University of Phoenix until his final retirement in 2016. George was a faithful member of North Highland Church in Columbus. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Pearl Stevenson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Daphne M. Williams (Monroe, GA), Deidre N. Williams (Fortson, GA); Karla Carter (NC); one son, Rodney G. Williams (Albany, GA); and a devoted and faithful companion Helen Trice Williams (Fortson, GA); eight grandchildren, Sydney E. Johnson, Ryann V. Williams, SirMichael Carrington Williams-Thomas, Christian I. Williams, Kaydran Gibson, Keydran Gibson, JaBrenne Williams and Joshua Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019