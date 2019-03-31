Georgia C.

Brown

June 25, 1946-

March 26, 2019

Columbus, GA.- Georgia was born in Kansas City MO to Louise Jones Creveling and David Mills Creveling. Georgia attended Wynnton School and Columbus High class of 1964. Georgia received her BA from the University of Maryland and an MPA from CSU. Georgia had an eclectic career starting with Mathews at Columbus Square. She spent several years as an Army wife and was a civilian employee for the Adjutant General Corps in Frankfurt DE. She traveled throughout Europe and North Africa as well as ski in the Swiss Alps. Georgia moved to Washington DC as an ambitious single woman and worked for several US Congressmen as Veterans Affairs Liaison. SGB moved on to be a Deputy Marshall at the US Supreme Court. Georgia finally settled at The Washington Times as senior assistant to the VP of Business and Development. Georgia wrote a weekly column, "The Gonzo Shopper", and was featured on local DC television for her tips and adventures. She was co-owner of Stevenson Enterprises Inc., a manufacturer of institutional and commercial mill work. A move back to COLGA in 1998 rekindled her love for the small town she grew up in. SGB worked at CSU's Schwob School of Music. Georgia wrote a weakly column for the Ledger Enquirer's Northland Neighbors "In The House" as well as a LE business column. She helped open Cunningham Center at CSU with Blair Carnahan. Georgia was on the board at The Wynn House for years, CHS Alumni Association Board and volunteered at Columbus Midtown Auxiliary at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Georgia was predeceased by her mother and father, aunts, uncles, cousins and brother in law Steve Stevenson.

Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Chuck Stevenson, stepmother, Melba Spurlock, stepbrother, Mike Collins, brothers-in-law, George and John, sister-in-law, Mary, many cousins including Richard McMichael and Janet Sue Gibson Grey, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Girl's Inc., Animal Ark Rescue and The Wynn House.

