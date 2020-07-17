Dr. GeorgiaDrakeJanuary 15, 1951-July 20, 2020Warm Springs, Georgia- Dr. Georgia Hollinshead Drake, 69, was born January 15, 1951 and peacefully transitioned home on Friday, July, 10, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital. Georgia was born in Warm Springs, GA and was the beloved daughter of Mildred and William Hollinshead. Dr. Drake was an educator for 34 years. Her last employment was with the Meriweather County School System as the Curriculum & Technology Education Director. She was a 1968 graduate of Columbus High School in Columbus and continued her education, earning many more degrees to include: her Bachelors and Masters of Science degrees from the University of Georgia, an Education Specialist degree from Georgia State University, and a Doctorate of Education degree from Auburn University.Dr. Drake was a life member of the Carver Heights Presbyterian Church in Columbus, where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, musician, choir member, and many other committee positions. She was also an active member of the Greenville-Manchester Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, and a member of the Smooth Jazz Association.Her survivors include: her husband of 43 years, Roy Drake; two brothers, Keith Hollinshead of Rex, Georgia and William Hollinshead of Denton, TX; one nephew, Michael Hollinshead of Denton, TX; a very special and close cousin, Cathryn Harris of Columbus, and many other cousins, family and friends.Dr. Drake will be cremated and at the family's request and there will not be an immediate service. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. The family thanks everyone for the thoughtful prayers and cards. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the local Feed the Hunger Mission or the Cancer Research Institute.