1/1
Georgia Lou Hardin Greene
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Lou
Hardin Greene
July 25, 1950-
July 29, 2020
Ecorse, MI- Ms. Georgia Lou Hardin Greene, 70, of Ecorse, MI formerly of Pittsview, AL passed Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Monday, August 10, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ko'Derris Cowan, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST Monday, August 10, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Georgia was born July 25, 1950 to May Belle (Upshaw) Hardin and late R. C. Hardin Sr. in Pittsview, Alabama. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Michigan and worked for Pak-Rite Industries. She also was an Avon representative.
She is survived by her son, Johnny, Sr. (Loretta); daughter, LaShawn (Lonetta); sisters, Queen (Leroy) Streeter, Bernice (Eddie) Davis, Bertha (Louie) Hardin and brother, Lawrence (Thalia) Hardin, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved