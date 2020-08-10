Georgia Lou
Hardin Greene
July 25, 1950-
July 29, 2020
Ecorse, MI- Ms. Georgia Lou Hardin Greene, 70, of Ecorse, MI formerly of Pittsview, AL passed Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Monday, August 10, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ko'Derris Cowan, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST Monday, August 10, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Georgia was born July 25, 1950 to May Belle (Upshaw) Hardin and late R. C. Hardin Sr. in Pittsview, Alabama. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Michigan and worked for Pak-Rite Industries. She also was an Avon representative.
She is survived by her son, Johnny, Sr. (Loretta); daughter, LaShawn (Lonetta); sisters, Queen (Leroy) Streeter, Bernice (Eddie) Davis, Bertha (Louie) Hardin and brother, Lawrence (Thalia) Hardin, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
