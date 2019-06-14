|
Georgia Mae
Jones
August 6, 1965-
June 11, 2019
Hatchechubbee, AL- Mrs. Georgia Mae Jones, 54, of Hatchechubbee, AL passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Hatchechubbee, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Ko'Derrius Cowan, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Jones was born on August 6, 1965 in Columbus, GA to the late George and Mary Ester Williams. She was a 1983 graduate of Russell High School and employed with the Russell County Board of Education as the Assistant Child Nutrition Program Manager at Russell County High School.
Survivors include her husband, Dea. Willie Lee Jones, Sr.; one daughter, Celia (Tyler) Williams; one son, Willie (Latoya) Jones; two sisters, Carolyn Anderson Williams and Geraldine (George) Cooper; two brothers, George Williams, Jr. and Timothy (Sandra) Williams; three granddaughters; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019