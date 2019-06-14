Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mae Jones


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Mae Jones Obituary
Georgia Mae
Jones
August 6, 1965-
June 11, 2019
Hatchechubbee, AL- Mrs. Georgia Mae Jones, 54, of Hatchechubbee, AL passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Hatchechubbee, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Ko'Derrius Cowan, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Jones was born on August 6, 1965 in Columbus, GA to the late George and Mary Ester Williams. She was a 1983 graduate of Russell High School and employed with the Russell County Board of Education as the Assistant Child Nutrition Program Manager at Russell County High School.
Survivors include her husband, Dea. Willie Lee Jones, Sr.; one daughter, Celia (Tyler) Williams; one son, Willie (Latoya) Jones; two sisters, Carolyn Anderson Williams and Geraldine (George) Cooper; two brothers, George Williams, Jr. and Timothy (Sandra) Williams; three granddaughters; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now