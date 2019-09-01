|
Dr. Georgia Marie
Theriot
September 4, 1956-
August 28, 2019
Newnan, GA- Dr. Georgia Marie Theriot passed away from complications related to liver disease on August 28, 2019. Born September 4, 1956 in Thomaston, GA, to the late Dr. Nolan Antoine Theriot and the late Bobbie Scott Theriot, she is survived by her husband, Dr. Kevin Greenwell, her children, Thaddeus (Amanda), Jessica, and Joshua (Claudia), and her great-granddaughters, Claire Theriot-Greenwell, Leonor Moura Neves, and Sofia Theriot-Greenwell.
Dr. Theriot, a proud graduate of Auburn University, ran a successful medical practice since 1983 alongside her husband of 41 years. She was a devoted member of St. George Catholic Church of Newnan. The family would like to thank the congregation, family, and friends for their thoughts, prayers, and assistance through her last months.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. George Catholic Church with Father Henry Atem officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM with at Rosary service at 7:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA 30263.
