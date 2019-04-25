Georgia

Pugh

February 23, 1926-

April 19, 2019

Columbia, SC- Georgia Mae Hall Pugh was born on February 23, 1926 in Columbus, GA to the late Mr. George Hall and Mrs. Mary Pace Hall. On Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:30pm, the train bound for Glory made a stop at the Agape Hospice House in Columbia, South Carolina and departed with one of God's faithful servants, Georgia Mae, at the age of 93.

Georgia was educated in the public schools of Muscogee County. At an early age, Georgia Mae joined Greater Bealwood Baptist Church of Columbus, GA, where she served faithfully until the time of becoming a caregiver for her husband the late Joseph Pugh, Sr.

Georgia Mae leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Larry (Mary) Pugh of Wyandanch, NY and Joseph (Windy) Pugh of Sumter, SC; a daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Pugh of Columbus, GA; one brother-in-law, Fletcher (Mary) Pugh of Merrillville, IN; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; six special nieces: Marian Hardaway of Columbus, GA and "The Pugh Sisters," and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Benjamin and Calvin Pugh; one brother, Willie George Hall; four sisters: Mary Bell Mitchell, Lottie B. Johnson, Iola Sanks, and Rosetta Hall Morgan.

Graveside Services will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Park 4500 St. Marys Road Columbus, GA 31907.

Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019