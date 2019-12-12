Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
aylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fourth Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia White


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia White Obituary
Georgia
White
November 6, 1935-
December 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Georgia Lee White, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Fourth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny Flakes, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST; family hour from 6-7 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. White was born November 6, 1935 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late George Key and the late Mary Lee Wilson. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, Albany State College and Georgia State University. She had 33 years of service in Education for Muscogee County School District.
Her survivors include daughter, Audrey (Douglas) Rudd; other daughters, Themetrice Nunnally and Erica White Floyd; sons, Bruce (Vivian) White and Glen (Patricia) White; five sisters, Bessie Buck, Grace (Thomas) Miller, Bertha (Arthur) Williams, Gloria (Perry) Watkins and Rosie Mae Key; four brothers, Johnny B. (Mary) Key, Frank Key, James Key and George Key, Jr.; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -