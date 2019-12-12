|
Georgia
White
November 6, 1935-
December 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Georgia Lee White, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Fourth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny Flakes, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST; family hour from 6-7 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. White was born November 6, 1935 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late George Key and the late Mary Lee Wilson. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, Albany State College and Georgia State University. She had 33 years of service in Education for Muscogee County School District.
Her survivors include daughter, Audrey (Douglas) Rudd; other daughters, Themetrice Nunnally and Erica White Floyd; sons, Bruce (Vivian) White and Glen (Patricia) White; five sisters, Bessie Buck, Grace (Thomas) Miller, Bertha (Arthur) Williams, Gloria (Perry) Watkins and Rosie Mae Key; four brothers, Johnny B. (Mary) Key, Frank Key, James Key and George Key, Jr.; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 12, 2019