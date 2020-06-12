Gerald Wayne Plott
Gerald Wayne
Plott
October 18, 1944-
June 7, 2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Gerald Wayne Plott, 75 of Fort Mitchell, Alabama passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. The family will have a Celebration of Life Memorial Service 3:00pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cottonton Baptist Church.
Mr. Plott was born in Phenix City, Alabama; son of the late Dawson Plott and Edna Plott Rogers. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired long distance truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Plott of Fort Mitchell, AL; four children, David Wayne Plott (Kelly), Randall Wayne Plott, Stephanie Plott Gibbs and Stephen Ryan Plott, along with his brother, Leonard Plott and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Cottonton Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shannon Catrett
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
