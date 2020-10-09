Geraldine
Hearn
July 25, 1936-
October 6, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Geraldine Hearn, age 84, resident of Phenix City, Alabama, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2 p.m. with Reverend Michael Greer officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Mrs. Hearn, daughter of the late William Walter Douglas and Mary Eva Baird Douglas, was born July 25, 1936 in Elk Valley, Tennessee. She was a homemaker and member of Bush Road Emanuel Holiness Church. Mrs. Hearn enjoyed reading, particularly studying the Bible. She was an active Christian lady who loved to sing at her church, singing also in a gospel group at revivals and homecomings. Mrs. Hearn had a talent for putting puzzles together and was once recognized having this extraordinary talent in an article in the Phenix City Citizen, which they identified her as "The Puzzle Woman." She enjoyed many other activities throughout her life including painting seasonal wood crafts; pitching horseshoes; and cooking for special occasions, particularly a family fish fry. Mrs. Hearn looked forward to watching the Hallmark Channel, but treasured quality time with her family at the family cabin located at Lake Oliver.
The family remembers her as a lady that gave to many, and always believed in rewarding people for any labor they would do. However, her biggest attribute was "planting a seed" as an ambassador for her Lord and Savior.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy McKenzie; second husband, Jimmy Hearn; son, Carey McKenzie; granddaughter, Jamie Coxwell; sisters, Gertie Yancy, Shirley Key, Elleanor Yelverton, and Nola Fuller; brothers, William Douglas, Jr., Russell Douglas, Herman Douglas, and Jerry Douglas.
Mrs. Hearn is survived by one daughter, Peggie McKenzie Coxwell and her husband Dan of Jackson, TN; one brother, Raymond Douglas of Dundee, MI; granddaughter, Stephanie "Nikki" Coxwell of Jackson, TN; many other relatives and friends.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.