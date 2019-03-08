Home

June 5, 1939-
March 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Geraldine "Dean" Hunter, 79, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Piedmont Northside Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Rodney D. Porter, Rev. Greg Runnion and Rev. Gail B. Smith officiating. A private family interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hunter was born June 5, 1939 in Sumter County, GA daughter of the late Gerald Bryan and Rena Bartlett Bryan. She worked as a seamstress. Mrs. Hunter was a member of Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, the Women's Circle, the Prayer Shawl Group, and the Activity and Retired Seniors group. She was also in the Ellaville morning coffee group.
She loved baking, quilting, flowers, her garden, and spending time with her loving family.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doxy Doswell, Robert Bryan, Bernard Bryan and Gerald Stout Bryan.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, James Wilson Hunter, daughters, Nancy Kay Runnion (Rev. Greg) and Terry Lynn Cooper (David), sisters, Joan Bryan, Rev. Gail B. Smith (Bobby), Susan Puckett (Donald) and Eva Johnson, brother, Bobby Bryan (Shirley), grandchildren, Jennifer Villanueva (Christopher), Katelyn Foreman, Christen Wilborn (William), Ryan Cooper, Morgan Runnion, Miranda Bechtold (Christopher), Mallory Runnion and Tanner Runnion, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial donations to Striplin Terrace UMC 4170 Striplin Terrace Dr. Columbus, GA 31909 or to Ellaville UMC P.O. Box 74 Ellaville, GA 31806.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
