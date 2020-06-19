Geraldine Joseph
1953 - 2020
Geraldine
Joseph
June 18, 1953-
June 10, 2020
Smiths, AL- Mrs. Geraldine Joseph affectionately known as "Jerri", 66, of Smiths Station, AL, passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Felix Worthen, officiating. Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Geraldine Joseph was born June 18, 1953 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Willie Ashford and the late Jannie M. Seldon Ashford. She graduated from Smiths Station High School, attended Miles College and was formerly employed with Columbus Bank and Trust.
Survivors include her husband, Don Joseph; two sons, Demetrius (Temika) Ashford and Richard Bankhead; one daughter, Shamel Richmond; four stepchildren, Donnel Joseph, Myra Joseph, Dawanna Love and Melicia Whittlesey; one sister, Diann (Watkin) White; two brothers, Calvin (Jimmie) Ashford and Willie (Charlotte) Ashford; eight grandchildren; one great grandson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
