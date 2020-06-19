Geraldine
Joseph
June 18, 1953-
June 10, 2020
Smiths, AL- Mrs. Geraldine Joseph affectionately known as "Jerri", 66, of Smiths Station, AL, passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Felix Worthen, officiating. Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Geraldine Joseph was born June 18, 1953 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Willie Ashford and the late Jannie M. Seldon Ashford. She graduated from Smiths Station High School, attended Miles College and was formerly employed with Columbus Bank and Trust.
Survivors include her husband, Don Joseph; two sons, Demetrius (Temika) Ashford and Richard Bankhead; one daughter, Shamel Richmond; four stepchildren, Donnel Joseph, Myra Joseph, Dawanna Love and Melicia Whittlesey; one sister, Diann (Watkin) White; two brothers, Calvin (Jimmie) Ashford and Willie (Charlotte) Ashford; eight grandchildren; one great grandson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.