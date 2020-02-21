Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John AME Church

Geraldine Lightfoot Duncan


1944 - 2020
Geraldine Lightfoot Duncan Obituary
Geraldine Lightfoot
Duncan
January 19, 1944-
February 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Geraldine Lightfoot Duncan, 76, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, GA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John AME Church where Rev. Richard A. Washington Sr. is pastor, Rev. Sonya King Harris, pastor of Pitts Chapel AME Church will be the eulogist. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Duncan was born January 19, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Scott Lightfoot and Gladys Pitts Lightfoot.. She was a member of the Pitts Chapel AME Church where she served as a Missionary and and was past president of the SWGA Conference. She was retired from the Medical Center.
Survivors include: one son, Otis L. Duncan Jr.; one brother, Alvin (Martha) Lightfoot; one sister, Gwen Coleman; one aunt, Rosa Harmon; two grandchildren, Aaron Duncan and Russell Duncan and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2020
